Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new tarp has been hung at a building collapse site in New Orleans to hide the partially exposed remains of a worker who was killed there in October. The body was exposed after wind blew away another tarp. City officials had said safety concerns might keep the tarp from being replaced at the unstable site. But fire chief Tim McConnell said firefighters were able to replace the tarp Wednesday. Photos of the body began circulating on social media Tuesday afternoon. That prompted city officials to ask that residents not take photos of the remains. Three people were killed when a hotel collapsed while it was under construction.