Law enforcement in two parish search for suspects in exhaust-related thefts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Authorities report an uptick in catalytic converter thefts. Fox 8 recently reported people were stealing these auto parts in the metro. Now, law enforcement in St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes say they’ve seen recent strings of converter thefts.
With a half a foot of space, Mechanic Chuck Hamback had to raise his car to show us thieves’ handywork. It was Tuesday morning when he arrived to find a piece of an exhaust part lying next to his car.
“So, I looked at it and knew what it was when I saw it. I looked up at the car and the catalytic converter is gone. And I was reasonably upset because catalytic converters are not cheap,” said Hamback.
Hamback says catalytic converters have always been a coveted item for thieves due to the precious metals, like platinum and silver, inside them.
“If you’ve ever seen the inside of a catalytic converter, it looks like a nasty honeycomb. They’re gray or white depending on how old they are in the condition that and that is what is valuable, white the little white ceramic honeycomb inside is where all the moneys at,” Hamback explained. “And you can’t tell, once you take the converter off the car and busted up, there’s no telling where it came from.”
Authorities say it’s one of the problems detectives face when trying to run down leads. Police in Hammond say they’re investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts; trying to identify a black truck. Officers allege the suspects inside trolled various businesses overnight, Monday, stealing the parts out of vehicles.
Right now, law enforcement in St. Tammany Parish says it’s unclear as to whether it’s at all connected to eight thefts they’ve seen over the past month. Representatives there tell us the parts were stolen from parked cars at businesses in the west part of the parish but they weren’t all catalytic converters.
“That’s a DOC for a diesel oxidation catalyst and the bottom one is a DPF for a diesel particulate filter,” said Diesel Technician Phu Le, pointing to large canisters on the ground.
Instead of catalytic converters, large diesel trucks use these systems to filter exhaust gases and reduce emissions.
“They work together as one unit. That one basically creates heat and whatever hydrocarbons go through it and the other one, the one on the bottom, basically cleans and filters it out,” Le explained.
These systems also contain precious metals but on a much greater scale. Diesel technicians say a system on this size truck could be worth around seven thousand dollars before it’s broken down.
St. Tammany officials say that, and the fact they’re easier to access, have made diesel vehicles like rental trucks and schools buses a target for thieves.
It doesn’t surprise mechanics like Hamback who’s now focused on extensive repairs to his own car.
“I’m American, red blooded through and through. I’m gonna run you over, go through you, I’m gonna do whatever I have to do. I’m going to fix it,” said Hamback.
