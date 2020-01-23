Newman to close Friday after threat directed towards the school

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Isidore Newman School has chosen to close school and cancel all activities Friday after threat directed towards the school.
In a letter sent out to parents, Head of School Dale Smith says a school employee received an anonymous letter that contained “threatening and racially charged language”.
The New Orleans Police Department and the FBI we’re immediately contacted and are currently investigating the source of the letter. Security was also increased at the school on Thursday.
Smith says that since the letter specifically mentioned Friday, January 24, the school has chosen to close Friday and cancel all campus activities.
As of now, all activities scheduled outside of Friday will continue as planned.
