NOPD: Man arrested for shoplifting alcoholic beverages and knife attack

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 22), Second District officers monitored the area in the 3700 block of South Carrollton Avenue. During the investigation, officers apprehended Bartney for shoplifting several bottles of liquor and two cases of beer.
Police also discovered that he was wanted for multiple instances of shoplifting at the same location and also for an aggravated assault with a knife in the 3600 block of South Carrollton Avenue.
Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.
