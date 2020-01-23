One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kenner

By Tiffany Baptiste | January 22, 2020 at 10:25 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 10:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 in Kenner Wednesday night.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound on I-10 when the vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle before being transported to a local hospital. The driver was later pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Police are investigating if a medical emergency was the cause.

Police are withholding the name of the driver pending family notification.

