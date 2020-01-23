One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 in Kenner Wednesday night.
According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound on I-10 when the vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle before being transported to a local hospital. The driver was later pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Police are investigating if a medical emergency was the cause.
Police are withholding the name of the driver pending family notification.
