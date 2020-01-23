Overtime Podcast #132 - Saints Offseason Begins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sean Fazende reflects on Mickey Loomis’ thoughts at the Senior Bowl and looks ahead to the major storylines of the Saints’ offseason.
Looking ahead to the free agents that may be on the market in March:
“Last year, there were a couple players where it was like ‘Yes, they would be perfect for the Saints!’ I don’t feel that way about anybody this year and then you talk about guys like A.J. Klein, Vonn Bell, David Onyemata - those are the three that I think the Saints need to keep.”
