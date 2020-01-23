Police: Gold Rolex stolen out of Bourbon St. bathroom

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man walked into a restroom in the French Quarter and someone stole his gold Rolex watch.
New Orleans police have released surveillance images of the thief.
The theft happened in the 200 blk. of Bourbon St. around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 16.
The perpetrator ran onto Iberville St. and then towards Royal St., police said.
The victim chased the man but could not catch him.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or contact Crimestoppers.
