SBSO: Police seeking missing 67-year-old woman from Arabi

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 67-year-old woman who was last seen in Arabi.
Linda Diane Smith has been missing since last weekend. Her last known location was when she left her house in the 100 block of Llama Drive in Arabi between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 19.
She did not return home and no one has heard from her since.
She has brown eyes and stands 5’3” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Smith was last seen wearing a brown v-neck shirt, brown and white pants, black shoes and a long, black overcoat with a hood.
Smith suffers from dementia and is believed to have left on foot, according to the family.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.
