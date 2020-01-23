Some businesses worry about impacts from Carnival route changes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some downtown business owners express disappointment at several carnival route changes. They say those changes will cost them a lot of money and inconvenience.
For 44 years Arthur Hardy has published the definitive 'Mardi Gras Guide'.
But due to an unprecedented four route changes with four parades, Hardy takes a sharpie to published routes that are usually a reliable Carnival bible.
“The end of Bacchus and Orpheus, instead of taking a left on Calliope, will take Julia Street to Convention Center Boulevard,” said Hardy.
That will shut off much of Tchoupitoulas Street, and hotels that book guests, based in part, on the proximity of passing parades.
"My office was swamped with calls...'Why did this happen?' do you realize the effect this has on people who live in the Warehouse District," said Hardy.
The city’s closure of Canal Street because of the Hard Rock collapse has also forced two other krewes to change their routes. Endymion and Zulu will no longer pass down St. Charles Avenue between Poydras and Canal, shutting off restaurant owner Mike Serio, and his deli, from a major source of income.
"Losing Endymion is crushing, it's my best day of the year," said Serio.
Serio will again set up stands in front of his restaurant, but he worries few will come.
These route changes are not just money losers for some people...they're also a big disappointment for many who have simply enjoyed longstanding traditions.
“Pretty much my whole life, this is our family store we have been here 126 years, every year for Endymion we come up here, and go up on the balcony,” said Cedric Meyer, with ‘Meyer the Hatter’.
Arthur Hardy says he understands the need to change the Endymion, and Zulu routes, because of the Hard Rock collapse. But he says he's not sure, why nearly 3/4th of a mile of the routes, at the ends of Bacchus, and Orpheus, were just re-directed off Tchoupitoulas.
“It would make it easier access for emergency vehicles to get in and out of that area, but I haven’t heard that first hand. If that’s the case why did we just figure that out?” asks Hardy, who published his Carnival route guide weeks ago.
The Endymion route change will force Meyer to experience the mega parade somewhere else.
"I might have to go explore other parts of the route...I'm not gonna have a bathroom that's for sure," Meyer said.
And that's a common Carnival refrain, wherever the parade passes by.
Arthur Hardy says there may be tweaks to other parades as well. For all the latest information you can go to nolaweekend.com.
