Two men injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says two men were injured in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon.
Police reported the shooting near the intersection of Reynes Street and Warfield Street around 4:40 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.
Police later learned a second victim arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. It was later determined the victim was shot at the same location.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
