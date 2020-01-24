Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. undergoes surgery to repair core muscle injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | January 21, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 7:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced that Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday morning to repair a core muscle injury that inhibited the wide receiver throughout the 2019 season.

According to the team, Beckham is expected to fully recover from the the surgery that was performed by a doctor in Philadelphia.

The organization did not provide a timeline for when Beckham can return to football activities.

Despite the injury that Beckham dealt with in 2019, the first-year Browns receiver never missed a game. He finished the season with 1,035 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

