Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. undergoes surgery to repair core muscle injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced that Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday morning to repair a core muscle injury that inhibited the wide receiver throughout the 2019 season.
According to the team, Beckham is expected to fully recover from the the surgery that was performed by a doctor in Philadelphia.
The organization did not provide a timeline for when Beckham can return to football activities.
Despite the injury that Beckham dealt with in 2019, the first-year Browns receiver never missed a game. He finished the season with 1,035 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
