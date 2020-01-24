Bruce: A 50/50 Weekend Sunny Then Rainy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies to wrap up the work week. Dry skies return after a rainy Thursday.This will be a 50/50 weekend. It starts with bright sun and comfy cool conditions. By Saturday some clouds are likely to increase by the afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure will rapidly move out of Texas and into the Gulf of Mexico by late Saturday night. Sunday will have rain chances by late morning.
At this time it appears the low will track about 50-100 miles off the Louisiana coast. That means it will stay on the cool side with lots of clouds and passing rain on Sunday. The heaviest rain is likely to stay offshore but a change in track could bring a couple inches of rain to the immediate coast.
Conditions should improve by late Sunday. The rest of next week looks like typical January weather with highs in the 60s and lows mostly in the 40s. A weak front could bring some rain again next Tuesday.
