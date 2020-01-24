Bruce: A 50/50 Weekend Sunny Then Rainy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies to wrap up the work week. Dry skies return after a rainy Thursday.This will be a 50/50 weekend. It starts with bright sun and comfy cool conditions. By Saturday some clouds are likely to increase by the afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure will rapidly move out of Texas and into the Gulf of Mexico by late Saturday night. Sunday will have rain chances by late morning.