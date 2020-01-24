City Council calls for committee hearing on Hard Rock collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council Presidents Helena Moreno has announced that the council plans to hold a committee hearing on the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.
Moreno made the announcement Thursday in a press release.
In the release, she states that the council is calling for justice for the victims’ families and the need for additional safeguards to prevent future tragedies.
The City Council previously spoke out against the deportation of Delmer Joel Ramirez, who was a worker injured in the Hard Rock partial collapse.
City Council Vice President Jason Williams also released a statement saying the City Council has been disappointed in the initial investigation into the collapse.
"I truly hoped that the early initial investigations into the circumstances surrounding the Hard Rock collapse, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inquiry, would have produced desperately needed answers by now. I am disappointed at the pace. Out of respect for the other ongoing inquiries, I originally thought it best to wait for other formal investigations to proceed. It is now abundantly clear that we as a city can no longer delay action on this matter.
I am proposing the creation of a temporary special committee of the Council’s Criminal Justice Committee to thoroughly investigate and begin gathering important information as we await submission of OSHA’s findings.”
Moreno says that she will coordinate the committee hearing with Counilmember Kristen Gisleson Palmer, who represents the district where the collapse occurred.
A date has not been set for the hearing but Moreno hopes that it will be scheduled as soon as possible.
