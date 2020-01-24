Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — A relative of three young children who police say were suffocated by their mother says the woman never appeared to be a danger. Pearl Rebolledo Velazco, the children's great-aunt, spoke at a candlelight vigil Wednesday night outside the home where police say 22-year-old Rachel Henry killed her children. Velazco says she and the youngest child's father were in the house when Henry allegedly killed them Monday night. But she says they were completely unaware of what was going on in the next room. Henry remains jailed on $3 million bond on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder. It was not known if she has an attorney.