Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PRISON GUARD ARRESTED
Louisiana prison guard arrested in contraband probe
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — A corrections deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for malfeasance in office. Authorities tell news outlets that 21-year-old Kendric Reed made arrangements with an inmate to bring illegal contraband into the jail in exchange for money. Investigators said in a press release Thursday that the arrest is part of what has been a lengthy investigation involving contraband at the jail. Reed was being held at the parish jail on charges of criminal conspiracy and malfeasance in office. No bond has been set at this time. It was unknown if he has an attorney.
BELT BEATING-VIDEO
Louisiana woman accused of beating 93-year-old in video
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Charges have been upgraded against a Louisiana woman accused of beating a 93-year-old grandmother in an alleged assault caught on video. News outlets report 57-year-old Lottie Morgan has been charged with felony aggravated second-degree battery. She's expected in court Friday. Morgan is allegedly seen beating a person with a belt in the short video shared online and with police. A family member says that person is a 93-year-old grandmother. Morgan was the grandmother's caregiver. Morgan was initially arrested and charged earlier this month. Then she posted bond and reportedly returned to the home with the grandmother. It's unclear whether Morgan had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
AP-US-FIRES-BLACK-CHURCHES
Plea change set in African American church fire case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect set for trial next month in a series of fires last spring at African American churches in Louisiana is now scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing. Holden Matthews has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges arising from the arson fires at south Louisiana churches. However, a court filing Thursday says a plea-change hearing now is set for Feb. 10. Court records show that plea negotiations have been going on in the case. Attorneys in the case did not immediately return calls seeking more information.
WASHINGTON MARDI GRAS
Louisiana political leaders party in Washington this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's political, government and university leaders have temporarily decamped to the nation's capitol for the Carnival season party called Washington Mardi Gras. Gov. John Bel Edwards, state lawmakers, other elected and appointed officials, lobbyists and business leaders are participating in partying and politicking events hosted by Louisiana's congressional delegation. Washington Mardi Gras includes three days of festivities from Thursday through Saturday. It occurs weeks ahead of Fat Tuesday, which is Feb. 25 this year. Several thousand people attend the celebration annually.
POLICE CHIEF-STROKE
Mayor: Police chief plans quick return after stroke
MANY, La. (AP) — The police chief of a Louisiana town is expected to return to work soon after suffering a stroke. News outlets report Many Police Chief Roger Freeman had a mild stroke Wednesday morning. The town's mayor says the chief plans to be back to at work Monday. The police department doesn't have an assistant chief so a detective who is second-in-command was left in charge until the chief returns. Many is the parish seat of Sabine Parish and is located about 80 miles south of Shreveport.
BREWERY REOPENING-KATRINA
Brewery to reopen for first time since Hurricane Katrina
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A historic New Orleans brewery that's been shuttered since Hurricane Katrina will officially reopen in a new location this weekend. News outlets report the grand opening of Dixie Brewery is scheduled for Saturday. The brewery originally opened in 1907. Floods and looting after the hurricane contributed to its closure. Now, the new facility boasts a bar, cafe, outdoor space, museum and games. The company also plans to offer tours showing parts of the production process. The new brewery has created jobs for more than 40 people.
NEW ORLEANS JAIL
Report on New Orleans jail: Improving but still violent
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal court report says there are “positive trends” in efforts to improve the jail in New Orleans, but violence still plagues the long-troubled facility. The report is the latest filed by court-approved monitors of a 2013 agreement that settled a lawsuit filed by inmates and their advocates over jail conditions. The report says challenges remain in a number of areas, including health and sanitation, prevention of contraband and curbing of violence among inmates. It says the jail's inability to fill needed staff positions poses a problem in complying with the 2013 agreement.
HOTEL COLLAPSE-BODY
New tarp covers exposed remains at New Orleans collapse site
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new tarp has been hung at a building collapse site in New Orleans to hide the partially exposed remains of a worker who was killed there in October. The body was exposed after wind blew away another tarp. City officials had said safety concerns might keep the tarp from being replaced at the unstable site. But fire chief Tim McConnell said firefighters were able to replace the tarp Wednesday. Photos of the body began circulating on social media Tuesday afternoon. That prompted city officials to ask that residents not take photos of the remains. Three people were killed when a hotel collapsed while it was under construction.