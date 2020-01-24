Mandeville City Council officially opposes Fontainebleau State Park proposal

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Thursday night the Mandeville City Council officially opposed any plans for a development at Fontainebleau State Park. It unanimously passed a resolution aimed towards Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
Nungesser told residents at the first public meeting on a potential hotel or convention center he wouldn’t move forward of local public leaders are opposed.
Northshore residents filled every seat in Mandeville City Hall’s small council chamber.
Most were there for the second agenda item, a resolution to formally oppose a development at Fontainebleau State Park.
The Lt. Governor, whose office controls the state park system, has proposed a hotel or convention style-type development in Fontainebleau State Park in order to generate much-needed revenue for other state parks.
But Nungesser was not well received at the first public meeting despite promises to preserve the natural habitat and archaeological sites.
“The purpose of the park is preservation. Preservation of wetlands, preservation of wildlife, preservation of natural resources and in this instance, preservation of significant historical and archaeological sites,” said Nungesser.
Mandeville City Councilmember at Large Laure Sica is the resolution author. She says she heard what the Lt. Governor told those who attended the January 8 meeting.
“So I drafted a resolution in opposition to a development in Fontainebleau State Park,” says Sica.
Those at this meeting spoke out in strong support of Sica’s motion.
“We need to keep this as it is and I don’t believe the commercialization od these people’s legacies is right in the slightest.”
Though she crafted the resolution with Mandeville’s legal team and Director of Planning, Sica said she didn’t know how it would be received.
“I want to avoid discussion as to whether it would be economically feasible because that doesn’t matter,” says councilmember John Keller.
But it soon became clear the council backed it all the way.
“I support the resolution. I support everybody that came tonight and I support what councilman Keller just said.”
