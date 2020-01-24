No. 8 LSU gymnastics travels to No. 2 Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The undefeated LSU gymnastics team will travel to Florida to take on the Florida Gators Friday, Jan. 24 inside the O’Connell Center.
The meet will be televised on the SEC Network with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call. The first vault is set for 6:35 p.m.
The Gators lead the all-time series between the two schools, 71-41. LSU has won four of the last five regular-season meetings between the schools and the last two in Gainesville. The Tigers have won 11 of the last 15 meetings.
“Our team has gone on the road already in front of a strong opposing crowd and they will face another tough test. Florida is a great team and a great program. I know both teams will be ready for Friday,” said head coach D-D Breaux.
The Tigers returned to the Maravich Center and scored a 196.575 to improve to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the conference. Freshman Kiya Johnson won three titles on the night. Senior Kennedi Edney earned a victory on beam and junior Sarah Edwards took the win on vault with a 9.95 to tie her career-high.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.