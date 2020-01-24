NYX to honor Nancy Parker with new playground and signature throw

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This weekend the Krewe of NYX will celebrate the opening of an all-inclusive playground meant to benefit children with disabilities. The playground will also honor Nancy Parker who was to serve as the krewe’s grand marshal this year.
Not many people are asked to serve as grand marshal in a Mardi Gras parade. So, imagine Nancy’s joy when the Krewe of NYX asked her to do the honors.
“She was just so excited to be a part of it with us and was talking and working through plans with us on it,” says Lisa Ciuffi.
During its parade on Wednesday, February 19, the krewe will honor Nancy in a special surprise way and toss out these personalized throws.
“It’s a plush purse with angel wings. It has her initials on it and also Grand Marshal 2020.”
She’s also being honored at a brand-new, all-inclusive playground located just down the street from the FOX 8 studios.
“Children with all abilities can get together to play. Children who have handicaps or are disabled in some way can still get out there and have a fun space and a safe place. They can get out there with the other children and have a good time and it’s our way of giving back and allowing the children to all get together and play.”
The playground was a collaboration between NYX and NORD.
During its inception, Nancy was so excited to see it come to life. In remembrance of her, a statues stands of Yat and Dat, two characters from Nancy’s children’s books.
“Everyone who visits the playground will know that she’s a part of it as it should be.”
The playground symbolizes so much of what Nancy was about: Inclusion, love and a place for everyone.
When the ladies of NYX march along their route they say they’ll think about Nancy and how much she would’ve love to have been there reveling in all of the Mardi Gras glory.
She may not be there with them physically, but she’ll certainly be there in spirit.
The playground is located at North Jefferson Davis Parkway and Conti Street along the Lafitte Greenway.
The grand opening takes place Sunday.
