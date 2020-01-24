Rain returns Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weekend starts off nice and sunny but an area of low pressure will move out of Texas on Saturday night and bring rain to the area. The rain will likely begin overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. The heaviest rain totals will likely stay over the Gulf. However 1-2 inches of rain may be possible near the coast.
Farther north an inch or less is more likely around Lake Pontchartrain. North of I-12 it could be even less. The clouds and light to moderate rain will hold temperatures mostly in the 50s.
Severe weather is not expected.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.