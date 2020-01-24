Smith Jr., Grambling St. visit Jackson St.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: Jackson State has allowed just 67.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.5 per game the team allowed in non-conference play.SOLID SMITH JR.: Smith has connected on 24.1 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.