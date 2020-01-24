Stefanski to meet with OBJ on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will meet with Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, his first face to face meeting with the star receiver since Stefanski took over.
Stefanski, speaking at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Wednesday night, sounded like he wants to give Beckham a clean slate following the receiver’s recent antics following LSU’s national title game, when he handed out cash to some of the Tigers players, and slapped a security guard on the backside.
“I think I’m gonna make sure when I sit down with Odell tomorrow and I get face to face, we’re gonna talk about what we expect moving forward,” Stefanski said.
Beckham recently underwent surgery on his core muscle injury that plagued him throughout the season, but should be ready for some of the offseason workouts, and certainly be ready to go for training camp in late July.
But it’s his off-the-field behavior that Stefanski may choose to address.
“I don’t have a relationship yet with Odell,” Stefanski said. “So we need to sit down to get to know each other. He needs to get to know me, I need to get to know him, and then we’re gonna move forward with our eyes ahead to 2020.”
