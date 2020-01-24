Tigers receive 2020 Preseason All-American honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera and pitcher Cole Henry were named the 2020 Preseason All-Americans by D1 Baseball.
Cabrera was selected for the second team and Henry was named to the third team.
Cabrera, a Baton Rouge native will wear the jersey No. 8 this season. This number is given to the LSU upperclassman who best epitomizes leadership in the Tigers’ program.
The Tigers’ primary left fielder for the past two seasons, Cabrera will start in either center field or right field in 2020. He is a career .300 hitter with 30 doubles, four triples, 20 homers, and 104 RBI.
The junior played in 59 games for the Tigers in 2019, batting .284 with 12 doubles, and two triples, eight homers, and 54 RBI. He was named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team last summer as a member of the Harwich (Mass.) Mariners, posting five doubles, one triple, two homers, and 14 RBI.
Cabrera batted .315 as a Freshman All-American in 2018 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight homers, and 54 RBI. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors, and he finished seventh in the league in doubles and eighth in RBI.
Sophomore pitcher, Henry was 4-2 last season with a 3.39 ERA in 14 appearances (11 starts). He worked 58.1 innings, recording 18 walks, 72 strikeouts, and a .226 opponent batting average. Henry was named to the Freshman All-SEC squad in a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Henry, an Alabama native was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament team after firing five shutout innings on versus Southern Miss, allowing just two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Henry earned a win over Texas A&M on April 6, limiting the Aggies to two runs on six hits in a career-long eight innings with no walks and nine strikeouts. He threw 96 pitches in the outing, allowing two runs in the first inning before firing seven straight shutout frames.
