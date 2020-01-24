Watchdog group, residents weigh in on efficacy of city’s two new juvenile crime programs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - According to police at the Lakeview Crime Prevention District Meeting, there are two to four times more patrols in Lakeview than any other part of the city, but residents say more still needs to be done.
At the meeting, residents work-shopped what they could do, and how to better collaborate with police, but say they’re encouraged the city launched two new juvenile-targeted programs.
The first program started December first according to the city’s criminal justice commissioner. The Evening Reporting Center, or ERC requires teens who have committed a minor offense to report Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to licensed social workers.
The second, an Intensive Supervision Program where staff conducts random checks three times a week to make sure juvenile offenders are compliant with the court.
Executive director of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center says the programs are designed to get to the root of what's causing juvenile crime.
“I think all intervention and prevention programs matter because it affects decision making, and the more we have positive adults and positive options for young people it helps them choose otherwise,” said Kyshun Webster, Ph.D. Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Director.
Rafael Goyeneche with the Metro Crime Commission believes of the two the ERC will be the more effective program because of its consistency.
“The time frame between the end of school and when parents get home in the early evening is usually the kids are on their own, so putting them in supervised structured where the people who work there develop relationships with youthful offenders and can direct them to programs and services that’s a real plus,” said Goyeneche.
That’s not to say the city should choose one program over another. He says any additional programs the city can use to address juvenile crime is a plus, but believes the city still needs to launch a third program: electronic monitoring.
“We don’t know what happens to the kid after the staff member makes the random call that night, who’s going to make sure they’re there an hour later, a monitor will,” said Goyeneche. Despite their continued frustration, Lakeview residents are trying to put things into perspective.
“At least we’re not dealing with murders rapes and armed robberies, so we have a problem we have a problem,” said one resident.
District attorney Leon Cannizzaro issued a statement tonight on the city’s two programs:
“While we welcome any additional City commitment providing rehabilitative alternatives to incarceration for non-violent or first-time juvenile offenders, the devil is in the details. Such programs must be scaled to have an effective and meaningful impact, rather than be inadequate attempts to paper over known problems.
“It is our understanding the Evening Reporting Center has been operating for some time, with capacity limited to 15 clients and operating hours of only 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. As for the proposed enhanced supervision program, its effectiveness cannot be judged without more clarity on its staffing, client capacity, protocols and caseload ratio.”
