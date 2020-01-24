Zack: Sun returns just in time for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It doesn’t get much better than the timing of this perfect weather just as we round out the week and head into the weekend.
It will be a beautiful, sunny day on this Friday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 60s. A nice breeze will be felt making for just perfect January weather. The good news is this nice weather will roll right into the first half of the weekend as Saturday will be a carbon copy of today’s forecast.
Unfortunately by late Saturday clouds will roll back in and eventually rain will return on Sunday. It will be a chilly rain at that as an area of low pressure swings across the Gulf. Since the low will track to our south any rain that falls will be light to moderate as temperatures are held in the 50s to finish off the weekend.
Next week looks to bring more of these normal January temperatures as no big cold fronts are coming anytime soon and the 70s look to stay away for the next several days. There does appear to be another rain chance on Tuesday and again late in the week.
