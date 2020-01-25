Business owners hope for summer opening of Highway 11 Bridge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Department of Transportation officials ask for patience, promising a safer, more reliable bridge once reconstruction of the Highway 11 draw bridge is complete.
It comes as some business owners in the area say it’s hitting their bottom line.
The employees at Ponstein’s in Slidell say they don’t hear the sounds of a sale as often as they used to.
“It’s been tough,” said convenience store owner Jeff Ponstein.
Ponsteins says he used to see a lot more customers before construction closed the Highway 11 bridge.
“I always went Highway 11. I don’t like the three lanes of traffic in the hustle and bustle of the Twin Span,” Ponstein said.
Ponstein estimates business is down 30 percent, but says it’s hard to know how much to blame on the bridge closure after just having recovered from lost sales due to levee work.
“So, just when we were on the up and up, the bridge thing happened,” said Ponstein.
As a Department of Transportation district engineer administrator, Chris Morvant oversees the project.
“On this project, we feel the contractor is working the best that he can,” said Morvant.
It's a $28.4 million ordeal involving reconstruction of both drawbridges on the US 11 bridge span.
“When we say reconstruction, we mean a total reconstruction. It’s not just a small repair,” Morvant explained.
Morvant says reconstruction covers everything from the deck and structural support to the electrical systems, even the fenders in the water.
“Drawbridge construction is very difficult for the fact that it’s not just parts off the shelf. All the parts have to be manufactured specially, special for that bridge,” said Morvant.
Contractors began work in November 2018 for what Morvant says is a three-year project. Now, just over a year in, he says the contractor is ahead of schedule and plans to reopen the bridge this summer.
“He’ll be substantially completed enough, sufficiently enough to open it to traffic. He’ll be doing some other things. As soon as he gets to the point where we can open it to traffic, we’re going to do that and he’ll just complete the various, miscellaneous other things under traffic, closing one lane at a time,” Morvant explained.
Ponstein is hopeful the bridge reopens this Summer. Until then, he says he'll make it work, especially with help from folks he considers family.
“Loyal customers are what make it happen,” said Ponstein.
Morvant tells FOX 8 there was some confusion with the expected completion date, last year. He says the contractor was efforting a brief opening in April for Carnival but only if construction phases lined up. Morvant says they didn’t due to issues with rehabbing the structure supports and being faced with more work than was anticipated.
