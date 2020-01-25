Drew Brees and company fan favorites at Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Fl. (WVUE) - Ten New Orleans Saints players were selected to be a part of this year’s Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fl.
And the black gold didn’t disappoint fans at Saturday’s practice.
Drew Brees and company took to the field signing autographs for fans while Kamara played a round of catch with those in the crowd.
A woman was screaming at Drew Brees at the end of practice saying all her grandson wanted was his autograph. Drew ran to her to start signing autographs and took selfies for more than 30 minutes.
