Four alarm fire sent two people to the hospital

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire in the 2300 block of St. Charles Avenue near First Street.
The fire involved two multi-story dwellings and two occupants were brought to a local hospital due to smoke exposure, according to city officials.
Angela White was in town visiting her daughter and was alerted by a good Samaritan to get out of the apartment adjacent to the building that caught fire.
"I didn't even smell anything,” said White. “The man from Detroit got off the streetcar before anyone got here and was banging on all of our doors and like I said he threw his body against the window and broke it so we could get out. He did a great job; I don't even know his name."
New Orleans Fire Supt. Tim McConnell said the fire department was notified about the fire shortly before 11 a.m.
"Units were on the scene very quickly, they were here in four minutes. The fire was heavily involved in the main structure behind me, the stucco structure and it had spread already to the structure on the left-hand side,” said McConnell.
He said such fires can be challenging.
"The biggest challenge firefighters face with a fire like this is that it was so far advanced when they got here. The third floor of the fire building was heavily involved, and it had already spread to the second structure. You can see the proximity of these buildings, they’re so close, it’s always a risk in these older buildings when they’re far advanced when you get here,” McConnell said.
White said the stranger who warned her of the fire also helped to get her daughter’s service dog to safety.
"[He] was banging on the front window and he said, get out, the house is on fire. I ran to the side door, the flames game through the side door. I came back to the front and he burst through the window and got me and the dog out,” she said.
Loyola student Megan Uptegrove lived in another apartment in the same building where White was visiting and received a telephone call that her residence was involved in the fire. Another dog and cat were rescued.
"The dog was rescued before I got here and then the cat was rescued shortly after I told them there was a cat inside,” said Uptegrove. “The New Orleans Fire Department has been fantastic and so helpful and friendly and really eased the nerves right when I got here, they sent three people in to go get the cat."
New Orleans Homeland Security Director Colin Arnold said the Red Cross was alerted to help those impacted by the fire.
"They’ll be reaching out to the displaced in both residences to help them out,” said Arnold.
