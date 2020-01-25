Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it has seized nearly 170,000 deadly fentanyl pills in a bust that also involved Phoenix police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The DEA office for Arizona said Thursday the seizure was part of a drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Marcelino Ontiveros Quintero and Norma Ibarra Justo, who was driving the car he was riding in. Both were booked into Maricopa County Jail. The DEA says it was among the largest seizures of pills known as “Mexican oxy” in Arizona. Mexican cartels manufacture the pills and smuggle them across the border.