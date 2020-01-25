Nicondra: Nice today, rain for Sunday

Pleasant conditions held on through most of the day Saturday with plenty of sunshine, but clouds start moving in as we push into the end of the weekend. Temperatures Sunday morning should drop down into the 40s. We will see another weather maker during the day Sunday making it a bit of a cloudy day with showers around. The clouds and showers will also keep it a bit cooler with highs only in the middle 50s. Monday will be drier with some sun returning and temperatures rebounding into the mid to upper 60s.