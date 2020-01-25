NOPD on scene of officer involved shooting in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the French Quarter near Dauphine and St. Louis Streets.
A male was shot in the chest and is undergoing surgery at University Medical Center.
It happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday.
The NOPD tweeted that the incident was a signal 108, which means an officer needs assistance, or an officer’s life is in danger.
NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson was on scene and said multiple officers responded to a complaint of an individual pointing a weapon at people on the street.
Ferguson said there was an exchange of gunfire between the man and the officers.
Three offices fired their weapons. Those officers will be reassigned pending the investigation.
Ferguson said the Independent Police Monitor was also on scene and the FBI has also been notified.
He added that the officer’s use of force will be investigated and has initiated the NOPD’s video release policy.
No police officers were injured.
The man who was shot has not been identified.
