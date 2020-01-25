Two men injured in St. Claude shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
NOPD says two men arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with gunshot wounds just before 2 p.m.
The hospital contacted police who through their investigation learned that the victims were shot near the intersection of North Robertson Street and Louisa Street.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
