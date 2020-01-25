Zack: A beautiful Saturday ahead of an ugly Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s going to be the tale of two weekends in weather as Saturday will be about as good as it gets for this time of year and then Sunday could very well be a total washout.
After a cold start to the morning, we will warm up nicely this afternoon as highs once again top out in the low 60s under an abundance of sunshine. Now later this afternoon we will start to see clouds roll in and that sets the stage for the ugly part of the weekend forecast.
Sunday continues to look like a total washout as a Gulf low brings a shield of rain over the area. Not only will rain be off and on for much of Sunday, it will be chilly with highs only managing the middle 50s. Rain and cool temperatures will make for a dreary end to the weekend but thankfully we are not concerned about severe weather nor the flooding type rainfall.
Heading into next week the pattern looks pretty persistent with a rain event coming every 2-3 days mixed in with normal temperatures. I don’t see any 70s upcoming nor do I see any strong cold fronts on the horizon.
