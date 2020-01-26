LSU coaches believe pitcher Cole Henry can stay healthy entire season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore pitcher Cole Henry appeared in 14 games last season, 11 of which he started, but missed four consecutive weeks late in the regular season due to arm soreness before returning to the mound in the postseason.
Pitching coach Alan Dunn works with the right-hander every day and explained Thursday at media day why he thinks his ace will be able to stay healthy throughout the upcoming season.
"I think having the summer off, going through the fall, understanding what a season brings in a 56-game schedule here and the workload and the intensity of each pitch, I think he’s ready to take that next step,” said Dunn.
The 6-foot-4, 211-pounder from Florence, Ala. was 4-2, with a 3.39 ERA in 58.1 innings in 2019. He finished with 72 strikeouts and 18 walks.
He recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts against Florida, which was the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since Alex Lange recorded that same number against Texas A&M in 2017. It was also the most by an LSU freshman since Lange recorded 13 strikeouts against Kentucky in 2015.
