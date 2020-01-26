Man found shot to death in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central City.
NOPD reported the shooting just after 5 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dryades Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
