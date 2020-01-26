Mickey Smith Jr. wins GRAMMY Museum’s Music Educator Award

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Maplewood Middle School music teacher Mickey Smith has received a national honor.
Smith received this year’s 2020 Music Educator Award, presented jointly by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum.
“Life is funny,” Smith told KPLC. “If you would have told me many years ago, that I’d be here today, honestly as a kid, that was a dream.”
He has been nominated for this award five times and was a finalist twice before.
“Somebody told me this morning, they said the third time is the charm, and I never thought about that 'til just now," Smith said. "But I can say this, the entire experience has been surreal. This is nothing I would’ve ever imagined necessarily for myself. So, I realize in this moment, that I’m representing not only the community as a whole of Southwest Louisiana, and the state of Louisiana, but I’m representing this noble profession called teaching.”
Smith is expected to attend the GRAMMY’s this Sunday.
In addition to teaching at Maplewood Middle, Smith is also president of MusicMakers2U, which provides refurbished instruments to students.
Maplewood Middle School announced the news to Smith’s students Friday morning with a pre-recorded video.
“I’m very very glad that Mickey got to make the announcement to them because it means so much more seeing him to do it even though it’s via video than me just saying ‘Guess what folks’ so we’re very excited,' ” said Saberly O’Quain, Principal of Maplewood Middle School.
