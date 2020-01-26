Nicondra: Cloudy and gray for Sunday, but drier conditions will return

It turned out to be a dreary Sunday with showers for most of the day. Rain tapered off from west to east as we approached sunset. We can expect passing showers to continue through the evening and overnight, but rain will end by morning. Clouds and fog remain in the forecast to start the day Monday. Extra commute time may be needed Monday morning. Expect a brief dry period with seasonable temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 60s. Wednesday another wave of energy pushes past bringing another round of showers. The pattern continues into next weekend.