REPORT: 4-star WR Alex Adams commits to LSU

REPORT: 4-star WR Alex Adams commits to LSU
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 26, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 12:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the national champion Tigers have added another big-time wide receiver to their recruiting class.

Four-star pass-catcher Alex Adams of Mississippi committed to LSU on Sunday, according to a report by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Magnolia, Miss. is ranked No. 398 overall by the 247Sports Composite. It puts him at No. 63 on the wide receivers list and the No. 7 prospect out of Mississippi.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

“Talking to Coach O and [wide receivers coach] Mickey [Joseph] and stuff was a highlight for me, they were fired up,” Adams said on Sunday morning. “I just loved it at LSU. I couldn’t stop thinking about making it my home,” Adams told Shea Dixon with 247Sports.

Adams is rated as a three-star by Rivals. It has him ranked No. 76 as far as wide receiver recruits go and No. 10 in the state of Mississippi.

Adams is the third receiver in the 2020 class.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: LSU Tigers

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.