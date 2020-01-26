NOPD: One dead, one injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting in Algiers.
NOPD was called to the 4200 block of Woodland Drive just before 6 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital EMS. One victim, a male, later died at the hospital.
If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
