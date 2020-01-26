Zack: Gulf low brings a Sunday washout

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weather decided to go from one beautiful extreme to start the weekend to the total opposite ugly extreme to end it.
Expect rain throughout much of the day on your Sunday as a Gulf low moves along the coast. This low will act to spread widespread showers across the area producing a consistent rain through this evening. Now this will not be a severe weather concern nor will the rain fall heavy enough to cause any problems. There could be one or two brief downpours but that’s about it. Highs today will remain in the 50s.
Once the rain moves out tonight, we will have a concern for fog development going into Monday morning. This is something to think about for your morning drive as you start the new week. Now sunshine will return by Monday afternoon leading to a much better forecast. Thanks to that sun highs respond nicely into the mid 60s on Monday.
Two more rain chances are to come for the upcoming week, one on Wednesday and another again Friday. Temperatures throughout the week will be seasonably cool.
