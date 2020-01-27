Bo Pelini returns as LSU defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has named Bo Pelini its defensive coordinator, which is a return to Baton Rouge for the man who led the Tiger defense for the 2007 BCS National Championship, the university reported Monday, Jan. 27.
Pelini was defensive coordinator for LSU from 2005-2007. He left the Bayou Bengals to serve as head coach of Nebraska, his alma mater. Pelini has served as head coach at Youngstown State for the past five seasons.
RELATED: Pelini named defensive coordinator
“We are privileged to have one of the top defensive coordinators in all of football in Bo Pelini join our staff,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “Bo has had some of the best defenses in football during his career and we are looking forward to him bringing his tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise back to LSU to continue to win championships.”
“The opportunity to return to LSU is truly unique,” Pelini added. “Culturally, with my prior experience at LSU, I know it is a great fit for me. The chance to work with Coach Orgeron, the ability to take charge of the Tigers defense, is something that I’m extremely excited about. All of that in a place that both my family and I immensely enjoyed when we were there before is very exciting for us. We are very honored and looking forward to this next chapter.”
LSU was ranked No. 3 in the nation in total defense all three years Pelini previously served as defensive coordinator.
LSU stated Pelini’s hire is pending approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.