Bruce: A Foggy Start And Sunny End To The Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Foggy conditions to start your Monday with light misty drizzle. By midday, the fog will burn off giving way to sunny skies as we approach the lunchtime hour. High will be pleasant as we approach the 70° mark. Tuesday will be a nice day with sunny skies and mild temperatures. Rain chances return Wednesday with a fast moving disturbance as we dry out Thursday. But there is more, Friday another fast moving system brings another round of rain.Wednesday another wave of energy pushes past bringing another round of showers. The pattern continues into next weekend.