Churchill Downs Addresses Racehorse Deaths

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One of the biggest names in the horse racing industry, told the Louisiana horse Racing Commission Monday, it can no longer sit idly by in the face of recent race horse deaths. Though some say the reports are over blown, Churchill Downs calls for reforms in the way drugs are administered to thoroughbreds.
The horse racing industry is being squeezed in a number of directions.
" We are being attacked, and we can't sit back and do nothing," said Mike Ziegler with Churchill Downs.
There have four horse racing deaths at the Fair Grounds during the past month, more than 40 at Santa Anita in Los Angeles, and now Churchill Downs, which runs the Fair Grounds has proposed new restrictions on drugs administered to racehorses, including a popular anti-inflammatory, though not all of the deaths have been linked to drugs.
"We're going to ask that beginning this year, to eliminate the use of lasix on race day for two year olds, and eliminate their use in stakes races," said Ziegler.
Due to concerns about horse safety, the Los Angeles city council recently voted to ban horse racing, and the Louisiana Racing Commission is feeling the heat.
"I believe we are at a crisis, and we have to work together and get this done," said racing commissioner Judy Wagner.
Churchill Downs officials also told commissioners that they are trying to be proactive because Congress is about to take up a measure which they believe could take control away from the industry.
" It's got support from half the house, if this bill passes we lose control of the conversation," said Ziegler.
While some say one horse death is one too many, they say the problem is no worse in the U.S., than it is in any other country. They say the bigger issue is a lack of funding for the care of retired racehorses, a situation which could be forcing owners to push older horses too far.
" When a horse is reaching the end of its’ career, an unscrupulous owner may race that horse thinking someone may buy it, because if they retire it, they would lose the revenue," said racehorse owner Harry Bruns.
Horse racing officials are hoping to have reforms enacted soon, to help save an industry, which they say is in jeopardy.
Horse industry experts also said they are losing revenue to new tracks in Texas, and ever expanding casinoes here in Louisiana.
