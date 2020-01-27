Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

HOMICIDE CASE-TUCSON
Tucson police: Body found in burning car now a homicide case
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they’re investigating a homicide after a man died in a burning car. They say multiple calls came around 2 a.m. Saturday about a vehicle fire in midtown Tucson. Officers arrived to find a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished and a Tucson Fire Department crew notified police that a deceased person was located in the vehicle. The investigation was initially classified as a suspicious death. Police on Sunday positively identified the victim as 45-year-old Luis Diaz. They say detectives now are investigating the death as a homicide, but didn’t immediately release any other details.
CHINA-OUTBREAK-US
Arizona, California cases push US tally of new virus to 5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials say the U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new pneumonia-like virus from China. Two new confirmed cases were announced Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Arizona. All of the U.S. patients had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the center of the outbreak. Other confirmed cases were in Orange County, California; Washington state; and Chicago. The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
PUBLIC LAND ACCESS
US land agency seeks to ID public parcels that lack access
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access. U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have no or limited access. The agency manages 383,000 square miles of land, primarily in western states. A representative of the National Wildlife Federation says the public access initiative is laudable but must be considered in the context of Trump’s broad rollbacks of environmental rules.
MISSING INDIGENOUS MEN
Movement to highlight missing Native women expands to males
TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A movement to draw attention to Native American women and girls who have been killed or reported missing is expanding in some areas to include males. Margaret Bitsue's son is among them. The Navajo woman hasn't seen or heard from her youngest child in more than four years. She says a recent forum on the Navajo Nation that centered on males gives her hope that she's not alone in her search for answers. Late last year, the Trump administration announced it would dedicate more resources to all missing and slain Native Americans and Alaska Natives.
GLENDALE SHOOTING-2 DEAD
Police: Man kills self after shooting 2 others, 1 fatally
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police say two men are dead after a shooting in which one man killed himself after first shooting another man and that man's adult son. Police say the shooter was a 58-year-old former business partner of the 51-year-old man whom he fatally Friday night in a parking lot along with the 51-year-old man's 19-year-old son. The younger man's injuries weren't life-threatening. Sgt. Tara Ochoa said investigators believed the shooting was related to the former business relationship. No identities were released.
SCHOOL BUILDINGS-ARIZONA
Arizona school facilities director resigns amid criticism
PHOENIX (AP) — The executive director of the Arizona School Facilities Board has resigned after a bill was introduced in the state Legislature to eliminate the agency and give their responsibilities to the state Department of Administration. The Arizona Republic reports that Paul Bakalis' resignation was confirmed by the governor's office. Officials say the state agency is charged with funding more than $100 million annually in repairs to school buildings and constructing new schools. Officials say the bill was introduced after lawmakers received complaints about agency delays.
PROFESSOR-CONFIDENTIALITY LAWSUIT
Ruling revives lawsuit over release of harassment report
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona court ruling revives an academic's lawsuit accusing the University of Arizona of breaching the confidentiality of a 2005 investigative report into harassment allegations against him. The Court of Appeals ruling says a trial judge erred in dismissing key parts of Timothy Slater's lawsuit stemming the 2010 release of the report to an astronomer under a public records request that the university later said was granted by mistake. Slater was an associate professor of astronomy for the Tucson-based school from 2001-2008. In 2015, a congresswoman read portions of the report into the congressional record to raise awareness about sexual harassment in university science departments.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-TUNING OUT
In divided America, some voters tuning out impeachment trial
HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) — For all the gravity of a presidential impeachment trial, Americans don’t seem to be giving it much weight. As House impeachment managers make their case to remove President Donald Trump from office, voters in several states tell The Associated Press they’re only casually following the Senate trial, or avoiding it altogether. Some voters say they're too busy to pay close attention. Others are bored of the legal arguments, convinced the outcome is preordained or just plain tired of the whole partisan saga. Web traffic and TV ratings for the impeachment trial are down.