Louisiana reports third vaping death

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) tracked the third death in the state from complications related to vaping-associated lung injury.
As of Friday, Jan. 24, LDH reported 35 cases of lung injuries since August of 2019.
LDH reported 17 of those cases are related to products that combine Nicotine and THC, 7 products that use THC, and 2 products that use CBD. Patients range from 17 to 71 years of age.
LDH has blamed three chemicals for an outbreak in lung illness cases with Vitamin E acetate being considered the main culprit. Vitamin E acetate serves as a thickening agent for the oil used in some e-cigarettes.
LDH provided the following recommendations to users of vaping products:
- Discontinue using vaping products
- Do not purchase vaping products off the street and do not modify them or use substances not intended for use by the manufacturer
- Youth, young adults, and pregnant women, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products, should not use vaping products
- Adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using vaping products
- Adults who are vaping should not smoke combustible cigarettes as a replacement for nicotine (e-cigarettes and other vaping devices are not FDA approved as smoking cessation tools)
- Monitor for symptoms of severe side effects if you do use vaping products. If you do develop symptoms, seek medical attention.
LDH also recommends Louisianans monitor for symptoms of severe side effects if you do use e-cigarettes. If you do develop symptoms, seek medical attention. These symptoms include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Weight loss
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.