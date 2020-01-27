Man involved in French Quarter police shootout identified, booked into jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man accused of pointing a gun at someone in the French Quarter before New Orleans police shot him has been identified as a 21-year-old Kenner resident.
Austin Bentel was booked into the New Orleans jail around 7 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 27) He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of aggravated assault upon a peace officer.
Police shot Bentel in the chest around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday near Dauphine and St. Louis streets. His mother, Elizabeth Runnels, said he was shot five times.
She said her son has a long road of recovery ahead. Runnels believes her son was undergoing a lot of stress and that his behavior Saturday morning might have been triggered by consumption of alcohol.
Runnels says she is planning to visit with her son in the hospital today, and later meet with NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson.
The NOPD tweeted that the incident was a signal 108, which means an officer needs assistance, or an officer’s life is in danger.
Ferguson was on scene and said multiple officers responded to a complaint of an individual pointing a weapon at people on the street.
Ferguson said there was an exchange of gunfire between the man and the officers.
Three offices fired their weapons. Those officers will be reassigned pending the investigation.
No police officers were injured.
The FBI and Police Monitor are investigating the incident.
