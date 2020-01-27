NOPD: Man injured in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Central City that has left one man injured.
The shooting was reported by NOPD just before midnight.
Police were called to a local hospital after a man arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound.
Officers later learned that the victim was shot in the 3300 block of South Robertson Street.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
