Pelicans’ players react to the death of Kobe Bryant

“It was a hard day. I heard as I was walking into the arena. Again, from me being from LA, growing up and watching him. Being a Lakers fan growing up. Just what he did for the culture of basketball for so many years, and not only that, but for the world. It’s a sad day. I guess in my heart, Kobe would want us to beat the Celtics, so that was a good win. Man, just so much prayer to him and his family…just that they find peace in the situation. I couldn’t imagine," said Jrue Holiday.