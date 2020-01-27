Pelicans’ players react to the death of Kobe Bryant

NEW ORLEANS, LA- The Pelicans notched a significant win against the Celtics, ending a two-game losing streak. But after the contest, the team admitted it was tough suit up, knowing a legend, Kobe was gone.
“Kobe meant a lot to me growing up. I had both jerseys, 8 and 24, growing up. I feel like I studied his footwork game because I respected his. I think its top two of all time. But, I mean, its tough man. I was on the way to arena when I got the news. I just send my prayers to his family. You just hate to see what happened to him and his daughter. You just hope the world will give the Bryant family all the support they need," said Zion Williamson.
“It was a hard day. I heard as I was walking into the arena. Again, from me being from LA, growing up and watching him. Being a Lakers fan growing up. Just what he did for the culture of basketball for so many years, and not only that, but for the world. It’s a sad day. I guess in my heart, Kobe would want us to beat the Celtics, so that was a good win. Man, just so much prayer to him and his family…just that they find peace in the situation. I couldn’t imagine," said Jrue Holiday.
“I was shocked. Especially when one of our legends passes away. It makes everyone wake up in the world. Be more appreciative of the things we have around. He was a role model for me growing up. I think he was for a lot of people. Shooting paper in the trash can you always yelled Kobe. When you’re on the basketball floor you yell Kobe. He was a big inspiration for a lot of people growing up,” said Brandon Ingram.
Ingram talked to Kobe numerous times about hoops, and actually took over Bryant’s locker in the Staples Center when he was drafted by the Lakers.