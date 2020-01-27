PJ Morton, Wynton Marsalis bring Grammys back to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two musical artists with strong ties to New Orleans are bringing a Grammy award home.
Wynton Marsalis won the award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo violinist Nicola Benedetti’s performance of “Violin Concerto and Fiddle Dance Suite.”
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday (Jan. 27).
And songwriter and performer PJ Morton won Best R&B song for “Say So,” featuring JoJo.
Morton has won two Grammys, while Marsalis has won 10 Grammys over his career.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.