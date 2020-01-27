REPORT: LSU picks up second 4-star commitment of the day with RB Kevontre Bradford

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just hours after LSU received the commitment of a four-star wide receiver, the Tigers picked up the commitment of another four-star weapon on offense, according to reports.
Kevontre Bradford, a four-star running back from Texas, is heading to Baton Rouge, 247Sports reported.
The 5-foot-11, 193-pounder from Lancaster, Texas is ranked No. 138 overall, No. 15 at the running back position, and No. 21 in the state of Texas after rushing for more than 3,000 yards during the past three seasons, according to 247Sports Composite.
Bradford reportedly visited the LSU campus over the weekend and committed Sunday evening.
He is also rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, which ranks him at No. 150 overall, No. 11 at running back, and No. 19 in Texas.
