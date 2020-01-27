Winter reloading over Alaska

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Typical January weather will continue for Southeast Louisiana for the next week or so. Temperatures will mostly be in the 40s for lows and 60s for highs give or take a few degrees. There will be a few bouts of rain.
However severe winter cold is rebuilding across Alaska and Northwest Canada. The question is will the Gulf Coast see a bout of major cold over the next couple of weeks? There is no indication over the next 7 to 10 days but beyond that significant cold could be possible. Stay tuned!
